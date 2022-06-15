Warner Bros.Discovery Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WBD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Warner Bros.Discovery.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,021,210, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $3,300,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $20.0 for Warner Bros.Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Warner Bros.Discovery's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Warner Bros.Discovery's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Warner Bros.Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $3.3M 69.4K 1 WBD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $15.00 $227.0K 7.3K 1.0K WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $225.0K 5.0K 300 WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $132.0K 8.2K 200 WBD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $17.50 $91.0K 28.0K 500

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $3.3M 69.4K 1 WBD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $15.00 $227.0K 7.3K 1.0K WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $225.0K 5.0K 300 WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $132.0K 8.2K 200 WBD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $17.50 $91.0K 28.0K 500

Where Is Warner Bros.Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,852,667, the price of WBD is up 4.43% at $14.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Warner Bros.Discovery:

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Peer Perform rating on Warner Bros.Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Warner Bros.Discovery, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.