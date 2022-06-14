This Is What Whales Are Betting On Okta

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Okta.

Looking at options history for Okta OKTA we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,289,909 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $79,911.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $145.0 for Okta over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Okta options trades today is 883.6 with a total volume of 3,503.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Okta's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Okta Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $846.0K 4.6K 3.0K OKTA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $95.00 $155.2K 657 100 OKTA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $145.00 $98.1K 287 15 OKTA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $95.00 $60.8K 267 0 OKTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $60.00 $51.7K 18 16

Where Is Okta Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,186,585, the price of OKTA is up 0.2% at $81.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Okta:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Okta, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

