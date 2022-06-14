This Is What Whales Are Betting On Li Auto

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Li Auto.

Looking at options history for Li Auto LI we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $499,577 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $729,177.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $47.0 for Li Auto over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Li Auto's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Li Auto's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $47.0 in the last 30 days.

Li Auto Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $259.0K 478 0 LI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $220.0K 2.7K 206 LI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $11.00 $140.0K 18.0K 5.0K LI PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $27.00 $62.7K 11 171 LI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $40.00 $47.8K 888 438

Where Is Li Auto Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,831,907, the price of LI is up 9.93% at $31.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

