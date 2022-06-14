Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Micron Technology

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology MU we detected 53 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 39 are puts, for a total amount of $3,570,571 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $595,791.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $95.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 4931.39 with a total volume of 23,451.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $85.00 $1.3M 1.5K 0 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $375.0K 32.2K 1.0K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $188.9K 13.1K 1.4K MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $50.00 $128.7K 13.6K 720 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $59.00 $112.2K 1.6K 961

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,031,492, the price of MU is down -0.31% at $58.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

