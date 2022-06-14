Check Out What Whales Are Doing With IBM

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on IBM IBM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IBM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for IBM.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $326,730, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $466,001.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $180.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IBM options trades today is 3106.45 with a total volume of 9,948.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IBM's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

IBM Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $180.00 $61.1K 1.8K 595 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $57.9K 2.6K 1.6K IBM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $50.9K 2.6K 101 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $130.00 $49.5K 1.4K 44 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $130.00 $46.2K 2.6K 1.7K

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,536,533, the price of IBM is up 0.67% at $136.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IBM, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.