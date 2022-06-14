What Are Whales Doing With XPeng

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on XPeng XPEV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $503,349, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $225,086.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $40.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $132.0K 4.4K 1.5K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $27.50 $91.0K 3.1K 1.3K XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $72.5K 714 3 XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.50 $54.9K 3.1K 510 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.00 $54.9K 2.1K 481

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,377,024, the price of XPEV is up 8.35% at $25.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On XPeng:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for XPeng, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.