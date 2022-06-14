Looking At Redbox Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Redbox Entertainment RDBX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RDBX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Redbox Entertainment.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $196,915, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $263,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $18.0 for Redbox Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Redbox Entertainment options trades today is 2493.0 with a total volume of 31,498.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Redbox Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $18.0 over the last 30 days.

Redbox Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDBX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $6.00 $108.4K 973 1.2K RDBX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $12.00 $37.0K 1.6K 1.3K RDBX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $18.00 $36.2K 4.9K 1.9K RDBX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $12.00 $36.0K 5.5K 6.7K RDBX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $12.00 $35.0K 5.5K 6.9K

Where Is Redbox Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,733,248, the price of RDBX is down -21.74% at $11.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Redbox Entertainment:

B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $1

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Redbox Entertainment, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.