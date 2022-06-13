What Are Whales Doing With Trade Desk

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Trade Desk TTD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TTD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 60 uncommon options trades for Trade Desk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $4,670,828, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $2,705,100.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $120.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $1.5M 3.3K 2.5K TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $1.0M 3.3K 5.2K TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $473.0K 3.3K 3.1K TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $384.0K 3.3K 5.6K TTD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $319.1K 3.3K 6.0K

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,605,021, the price of TTD is down -7.41% at $45.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Trade Desk:

Stifel upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $80

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

