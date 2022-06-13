Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LYV

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Live Nation Entertainment.

Looking at options history for Live Nation Entertainment LYV we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $379,929 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $189,680.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $97.5 for Live Nation Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Live Nation Entertainment's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Live Nation Entertainment's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $97.5 in the last 30 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $151.9K 368 479 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $97.50 $79.9K 1.7K 157 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $97.50 $62.9K 1.7K 157 LYV PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $52.0K 1.0K 133 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $46.8K 6.6K 87

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $80.00 $151.9K 368 479 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $97.50 $79.9K 1.7K 157 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $97.50 $62.9K 1.7K 157 LYV PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $52.0K 1.0K 133 LYV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $46.8K 6.6K 87

Where Is Live Nation Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,349,240, the price of LYV is down -6.09% at $86.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Live Nation Entertainment:

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Live Nation Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $119.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Live Nation Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.