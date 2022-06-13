Expedia Group Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Expedia Group.

Looking at options history for Expedia Group EXPE we detected 49 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $1,458,462 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $651,170.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $170.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Expedia Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Expedia Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $140.00 $100.4K 313 31 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $85.00 $72.0K 9 18 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $120.00 $71.0K 776 59 EXPE PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $170.00 $62.9K 1.0K 292 EXPE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $170.00 $62.2K 1.0K 199

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,064,982, the price of EXPE is down -6.34% at $107.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

