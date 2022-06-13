Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CHPT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ChargePoint Hldgs.

Looking at options history for ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $180,619 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,054,041.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.0 for ChargePoint Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ChargePoint Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ChargePoint Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

ChargePoint Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $561.9K 14.2K 20.1K CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $10.00 $101.6K 1.6K 305 CHPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $14.00 $98.4K 962 385 CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $77.0K 5.4K 301 CHPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $48.5K 121.4K 3.3K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $14.00 $561.9K 14.2K 20.1K CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $10.00 $101.6K 1.6K 305 CHPT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $14.00 $98.4K 962 385 CHPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $77.0K 5.4K 301 CHPT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $48.5K 121.4K 3.3K

Where Is ChargePoint Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,794,772, the price of CHPT is down -15.18% at $12.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On ChargePoint Hldgs:

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ChargePoint Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on ChargePoint Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ChargePoint Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on ChargePoint Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ChargePoint Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.