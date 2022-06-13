Looking At Louisiana-Pacific's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Louisiana-Pacific.

Looking at options history for Louisiana-Pacific LPX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $505,613 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $403,039.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $65.0 for Louisiana-Pacific over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Louisiana-Pacific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Louisiana-Pacific's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LPX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $65.00 $251.7K 3.0K 456 LPX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $141.0K 5 0 LPX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $85.9K 5 764 LPX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $72.8K 3.0K 996 LPX CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $60.0K 5 2.0K

Where Is Louisiana-Pacific Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,127,678, the price of LPX is down -5.64% at $61.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

