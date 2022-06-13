Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LEN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lennar.

Looking at options history for Lennar LEN we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $254,210 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $165,327.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $74.0 for Lennar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lennar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lennar's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $74.0 in the last 30 days.

Lennar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $97.8K 15 126 LEN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $67.5K 15 50 LEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $73.00 $40.8K 82 102 LEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $73.00 $40.0K 82 202 LEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/08/22 $65.00 $34.5K 250 231

Where Is Lennar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,555,869, the price of LEN is down -5.67% at $70.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

