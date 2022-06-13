What Are Whales Doing With Tesla

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 945 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 711 are puts, for a total amount of $53,585,711, and 234 are calls, for a total amount of $24,108,716.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $2000.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $2.0 to $2000.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $1950.00 $911.1K 186 77 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $728.7K 2.7K 113 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $720.00 $334.0K 1.7K 10.2K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $790.00 $270.5K 151 1.1K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/24/22 $790.00 $234.3K 151 2.9K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 23,739,393, the price of TSLA is down -5.87% at $655.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tesla, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.