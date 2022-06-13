Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Unity Software

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Unity Software U.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with U, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Unity Software.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,343,653, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $221,424.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $120.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $229.3K 715 19 U PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $132.0K 436 0 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $40.00 $102.2K 499 83 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $34.00 $101.8K 2.1K 3.2K U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $34.00 $101.4K 2.1K 2.7K

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,991,488, the price of U is down -5.26% at $34.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Unity Software:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $71.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Unity Software, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.