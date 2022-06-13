Align Tech Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Align Tech ALGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Align Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $2,572,356, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $29,125.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $500.0 for Align Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Align Tech options trades today is 136.5 with a total volume of 282.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Align Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Align Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $500.00 $2.2M 265 90 ALGN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $280.00 $57.0K 82 15 ALGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $195.00 $43.4K 140 33 ALGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $195.00 $41.2K 140 73 ALGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $195.00 $41.2K 140 53

Where Is Align Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 578,244, the price of ALGN is down -2.75% at $249.99.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

