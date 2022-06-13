What Are Whales Doing With Meta Platforms

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 52 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $2,132,782 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,306,163.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $315.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $315.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $492.8K 756 307 META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $315.00 $341.0K 461 25 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $169.0K 6.4K 116 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $144.0K 1.6K 202 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $180.00 $136.1K 21.1K 1.0K

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,528,438, the price of META is down -4.76% at $167.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $290.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

