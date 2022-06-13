Wells Fargo Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 100% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $363,458 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $350,785.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $39.0 to $50.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $39.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $223.9K 1.0K 814 WFC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $39.00 $115.0K 1.0K 1.0K WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $60.2K 10.0K 88 WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $40.00 $50.0K 2.0K 200 WFC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $42.8K 21.1K 108

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,444,197, the price of WFC is down -2.01% at $39.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

