This Is What Whales Are Betting On Southwest Airlines

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Southwest Airlines LUV.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LUV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Southwest Airlines.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $473,220, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $129,042.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $50.0 for Southwest Airlines over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Southwest Airlines options trades today is 3077.57 with a total volume of 8,999.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Southwest Airlines's big money trades within a strike price range of $37.5 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Southwest Airlines Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $122.0K 9.2K 330 LUV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $37.50 $112.5K 181 337 LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $82.2K 179 153 LUV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $50.00 $50.6K 9.4K 45 LUV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/29/22 $45.00 $46.8K 3 550

Where Is Southwest Airlines Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,175,412, the price of LUV is down -4.57% at $40.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

