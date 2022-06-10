United States Steel Whale Trades For June 10

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on United States Steel X.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with X, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for United States Steel.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $906,504, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $52,767.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $55.0 for United States Steel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United States Steel's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United States Steel's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

United States Steel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $331.6K 1.9K 691 X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $30.00 $141.1K 1.2K 0 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $138.2K 1.4K 697 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $23.00 $134.0K 3.1K 0 X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $52.7K 174 449

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume X PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $331.6K 1.9K 691 X PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $30.00 $141.1K 1.2K 0 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $138.2K 1.4K 697 X PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $23.00 $134.0K 3.1K 0 X CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $52.7K 174 449

Where Is United States Steel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,851,148, the price of X is down -2.31% at $22.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On United States Steel:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Sell rating on United States Steel, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United States Steel, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.