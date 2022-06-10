This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marathon Oil

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Oil.

Looking at options history for Marathon Oil MRO we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $144,740 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $645,860.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $45.0 for Marathon Oil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Oil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Oil's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $163.5K 1.8K 7 MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $22.00 $97.8K 161 120 MRO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $85.4K 325 48 MRO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $57.8K 3.1K 237 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/08/22 $31.00 $56.1K 56 469

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,726,518, the price of MRO is down -3.3% at $30.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Oil:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marathon Oil, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.