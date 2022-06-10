Looking At Etsy's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $916,136 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $78,910.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $135.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 2414.86 with a total volume of 10,873.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $77.00 $159.7K 528 1.6K ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $141.5K 1.9K 541 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $98.8K 754 1.2K ETSY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $75.00 $60.6K 754 25 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $135.00 $58.5K 78 11

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,355,817, the price of ETSY is down -9.16% at $75.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $125

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $105

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Etsy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.