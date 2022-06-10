What Are Whales Doing With Wayfair

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wayfair.

Looking at options history for Wayfair W we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 76% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $343,684 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $894,513.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $68.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wayfair options trades today is 416.8 with a total volume of 1,984.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wayfair's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $68.0 over the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $196.0K 1.5K 159 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $161.4K 1.5K 159 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $121.5K 1.5K 50 W PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $68.00 $105.6K 63 60 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $101.6K 1.5K 92

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $196.0K 1.5K 159 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $161.4K 1.5K 159 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $121.5K 1.5K 50 W PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $68.00 $105.6K 63 60 W CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $30.00 $101.6K 1.5K 92

Where Is Wayfair Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,382,920, the price of W is down -5.94% at $50.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Wayfair:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Wayfair, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Bernstein downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $45

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wayfair, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.