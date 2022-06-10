XPeng Whale Trades For June 10

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for XPeng XPEV summing a total amount of $1,171,441.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 462,258.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.5 to $27.5 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.5 to $27.5 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $25.50 $543.8K 2.5K 2.5K XPEV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $134.1K 214 1.0K XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $133.0K 214 25 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $26.00 $95.8K 749 760 XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $27.00 $74.4K 214 4.0K

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,833,231, the price of XPEV is down -0.28% at $25.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On XPeng:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for XPeng, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.