What Are Whales Doing With Royal Caribbean Gr

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr RCL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $717,304, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $240,915.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $49.00 $269.1K 184 2.0K RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $49.00 $131.0K 184 2.0K RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $49.00 $105.8K 184 3.2K RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $96.0K 122 85 RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $65.3K 5.5K 118

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,375,869, the price of RCL is down -5.91% at $46.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Positive with a price target of $70

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.