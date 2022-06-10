Roblox Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $276,790 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $236,082.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $50.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $50.00 $144.2K 5.1K 1.1K RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $120.0K 10.4K 777 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $34.5K 7.6K 0 RBLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $40.50 $34.4K 31 30 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $20.00 $33.2K 198 211

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,328,706, the price of RBLX is down -8.7% at $27.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $30

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $39.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roblox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.