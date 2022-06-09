Looking At RH's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on RH.

Looking at options history for RH RH we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $432,645 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $302,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $285.0 to $690.0 for RH over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RH's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RH's whale activity within a strike price range from $285.0 to $690.0 in the last 30 days.

RH Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $560.00 $135.5K 34 8 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/01/22 $300.00 $99.0K 4 99 RH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $560.00 $81.3K 34 3 RH CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $300.00 $44.0K 272 21 RH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/10/22 $335.00 $43.0K 132 12

Where Is RH Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 507,699, the price of RH is down -4.27% at $287.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On RH:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on RH, which currently sits at a price target of $308.

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $400

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

