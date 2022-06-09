Looking At Western Digital's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Western Digital WDC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Western Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $2,480,849, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $2,038,939.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $60.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $52.5 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $55.00 $2.1M 2.8K 10.7K WDC CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $1.8M 7.8K 10.8K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $55.00 $197.3K 8.2K 728 WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $52.50 $107.1K 504 1.5K WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $58.00 $41.4K 1.2K 379

Where Is Western Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,086,799, the price of WDC is down -1.32% at $57.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Western Digital:

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $59.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

