Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SIG

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 11 options trades for Signet Jewelers SIG summing a total amount of $490,390.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 71,700.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $43.0 to $85.0 for Signet Jewelers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Signet Jewelers's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Signet Jewelers's whale activity within a strike price range from $43.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Signet Jewelers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $99.2K 2.2K 1.5K SIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $88.8K 2.2K 0 SIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $54.4K 2.2K 501 SIG CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $48.2K 70 30 SIG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $65.00 $46.8K 2.2K 1.9K

Where Is Signet Jewelers Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,823,492, the price of SIG is up 9.94% at $68.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

