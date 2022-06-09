10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $105.00 $37.5K 16.7K 30.0K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $67.50 $33.0K 12.8K 11.9K MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $270.00 $36.0K 4.1K 8.7K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $140.00 $44.9K 89.1K 8.7K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $105.00 $225.0K 1.6K 6.1K ZEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $75.00 $50.0K 6.0K 3.2K MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $8.50 $59.9K 1.9K 2.5K AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $23.00 $48.1K 2.8K 1.0K NVDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/01/22 $180.00 $38.5K 422 382 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $195.00 $791.7K 1.5K 250

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AMD AMD, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 16735 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30013 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 12806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11934 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 10, 2022. This event was a transfer of 159 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 4198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8795 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 436 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.9K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 89156 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on July 15, 2022. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $225.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 1605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZEN ZEN, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 6087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA MARA, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on June 10, 2022. Parties traded 714 contract(s) at a $8.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 1919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM AFRM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 2830 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1022 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on July 1, 2022. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 589 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $195.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $791.7K, with a price of $3700.0 per contract. There were 1515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

