Looking At Pinterest's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Pinterest PINS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PINS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Pinterest.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $184,935, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $2,639,559.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $35.0 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pinterest options trades today is 5200.67 with a total volume of 55,399.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pinterest's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $22.50 $663.0K 4.4K 3.0K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $23.00 $375.9K 10.3K 9.7K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/22/22 $23.00 $371.6K 10.3K 2.5K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $22.50 $189.9K 3.3K 567 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/22/22 $23.00 $149.7K 10.3K 1.6K

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,404,884, the price of PINS is down -1.37% at $20.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Pinterest:

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $23

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pinterest, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.