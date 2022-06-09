Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,079,352 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $850,167.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.5 to $115.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $47.5 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $90.00 $176.7K 5.1K 1.0K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $105.00 $148.2K 3.3K 166 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $135.2K 30.0K 4.9K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $100.00 $126.0K 30.0K 14.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $95.00 $107.8K 1.7K 268

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 52,103,766, the price of AMD is down -0.22% at $101.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Piper Sandler upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $140

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.