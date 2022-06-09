Marathon Digital Holdings Whale Trades For June 09

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings MARA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MARA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Marathon Digital Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $336,990, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $225,473.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $30.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $1.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $10.50 $92.3K 654 1.4K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $10.50 $77.5K 654 1.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $1.00 $72.1K 0 103 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $5.00 $68.4K 141 192 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $10.50 $63.2K 654 700

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $10.50 $92.3K 654 1.4K MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $10.50 $77.5K 654 1.0K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $1.00 $72.1K 0 103 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $5.00 $68.4K 141 192 MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $10.50 $63.2K 654 700

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,755,594, the price of MARA is down -8.26% at $7.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Chardan Capital downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $19

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.