What Are Whales Doing With Palantir Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,393,652 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $720,078.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $35.0 for Palantir Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palantir Technologies options trades today is 10786.06 with a total volume of 26,755.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palantir Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Palantir Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $10.00 $253.0K 8.0K 2.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $9.00 $184.1K 9.7K 4.0K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/17/23 $10.00 $162.5K 4.2K 1.7K PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $10.00 $143.6K 4.2K 758 PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $10.00 $135.9K 8.0K 532

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 29,025,442, the price of PLTR is up 0.49% at $9.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Palantir Technologies:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $6

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

