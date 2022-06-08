What Are Whales Doing With Bumble

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Bumble BMBL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BMBL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Bumble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $248,792, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $385,782.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $35.0 for Bumble over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bumble's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bumble's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Bumble Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMBL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $90.3K 674 165 BMBL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $87.4K 896 85 BMBL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $30.00 $82.5K 965 971 BMBL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $35.00 $76.0K 2.4K 957 BMBL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $73.7K 1.5K 921

Where Is Bumble Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,014,488, the price of BMBL is down -0.57% at $32.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Bumble:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Bumble, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Bumble, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bumble, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bumble, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bumble, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

