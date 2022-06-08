Peloton Interactive Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Peloton Interactive.

Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,198,217 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $83,409.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $60.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Peloton Interactive's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Peloton Interactive's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $235.6K 218 50 PTON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $10.00 $156.2K 2.2K 454 PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $141.4K 218 50 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $85.8K 4.7K 451 PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $20.00 $84.3K 4.7K 552

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,477,752, the price of PTON is down -1.97% at $12.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $11.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

