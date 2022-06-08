Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Zscaler

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zscaler ZS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 53 uncommon options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 49% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 42 are puts, for a total amount of $1,733,629, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $428,090.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $270.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 453.32 with a total volume of 3,467.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $435.6K 1.8K 60 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $65.4K 106 9 ZS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $195.00 $61.8K 133 20 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $55.9K 582 189 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $51.2K 582 411

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $230.00 $435.6K 1.8K 60 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $160.00 $65.4K 106 9 ZS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $195.00 $61.8K 133 20 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $55.9K 582 189 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $190.00 $51.2K 582 411

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,660,165, the price of ZS is up 2.49% at $166.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $168.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.