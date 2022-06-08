Veru Whale Trades For June 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Veru.

Looking at options history for Veru VERU we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 19% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,334,130 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $257,820.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $21.0 for Veru over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Veru options trades today is 443.11 with a total volume of 14,790.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Veru's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $21.0 over the last 30 days.

Veru Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VERU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $290.0K 445 4.4K VERU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $10.00 $280.0K 445 2.1K VERU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $12.00 $137.7K 187 612 VERU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $12.00 $109.8K 187 612 VERU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $17.00 $97.5K 74 522

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VERU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $290.0K 445 4.4K VERU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $10.00 $280.0K 445 2.1K VERU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $12.00 $137.7K 187 612 VERU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $12.00 $109.8K 187 612 VERU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $17.00 $97.5K 74 522

Where Is Veru Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,239,168, the price of VERU is down -3.73% at $15.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Veru:

Brookline Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Veru, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Veru, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.