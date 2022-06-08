Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ZEN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Zendesk.

Looking at options history for Zendesk ZEN we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $3,106,854 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $422,593.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $135.0 for Zendesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zendesk options trades today is 3345.5 with a total volume of 10,994.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zendesk's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

Zendesk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/01/22 $75.00 $1.8M 12.0K 3.0K ZEN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $70.00 $300.0K 2.0K 501 ZEN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/15/22 $135.00 $151.7K 151 60 ZEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $85.00 $143.5K 1.5K 401 ZEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $75.00 $139.5K 729 196

Where Is Zendesk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,937,692, the price of ZEN is down -6.73% at $80.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Zendesk:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Zendesk, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

