Snap Whale Trades For June 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snap.

Looking at options history for Snap SNAP we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 24% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,783,767 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $371,253.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $11.0 to $35.0 for Snap over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snap's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snap's whale activity within a strike price range from $11.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Snap Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $162.7K 30.9K 869 SNAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $32.00 $154.1K 74.3K 0 SNAP PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $146.5K 30.9K 646 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $133.6K 18.3K 157 SNAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $117.7K 18.3K 755

Where Is Snap Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 25,728,334, the price of SNAP is down -0.18% at $15.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Snap:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $18

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

