JD.com Whale Trades For June 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com JD we detected 44 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $3,194,833 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,636,239.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $51.26 to $98.76 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JD.com options trades today is 2901.65 with a total volume of 21,443.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JD.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $51.26 to $98.76 over the last 30 days.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $71.26 $933.6K 525 913 JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $610.0K 0 500 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $63.76 $480.0K 2.5K 800 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $65.00 $229.4K 156 505 JD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $68.76 $194.4K 7.7K 512

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,997,400, the price of JD is up 6.28% at $65.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On JD.com:

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $58

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

