UiPath Whale Trades For June 08

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on UiPath.

Looking at options history for UiPath PATH we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $111,370 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $653,991.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $30.0 for UiPath over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UiPath's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UiPath's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

UiPath Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $17.50 $379.0K 995 885 PATH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $30.00 $69.3K 3.5K 83 PATH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $17.50 $51.0K 321 87 PATH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $25.00 $47.5K 103 105 PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $36.0K 322 156

Where Is UiPath Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,544,372, the price of PATH is up 4.95% at $21.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On UiPath:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UiPath, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on UiPath, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on UiPath, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UiPath, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on UiPath, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

