This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palo Alto Networks

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks PANW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 83%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,285, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $789,996..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $535.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 556.0 with a total volume of 1,746.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $420.0 to $535.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $530.00 $261.0K 452 106 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $500.00 $75.0K 972 27 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $535.00 $68.6K 199 336 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $535.00 $65.0K 199 236 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $420.00 $61.3K 31 5

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $530.00 $261.0K 452 106 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $500.00 $75.0K 972 27 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $535.00 $68.6K 199 336 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $535.00 $65.0K 199 236 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $420.00 $61.3K 31 5

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 232,251, the price of PANW is down -0.18% at $526.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $680.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $605.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $615.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $630.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $587.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for {d[company_name]}, Benzinga Progives you real-time options trades alerts.