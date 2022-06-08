This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bilibili

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili BILI we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $126,126 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $702,096.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $35.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bilibili options trades today is 1393.0 with a total volume of 7,229.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bilibili's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $24.00 $139.5K 862 1.0K BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/10/22 $24.00 $116.0K 862 400 BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $22.50 $105.0K 2.0K 150 BILI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/10/22 $24.00 $86.3K 862 159 BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $24.00 $61.5K 862 400

Where Is Bilibili Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,168,120, the price of BILI is up 2.53% at $28.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Bilibili:

CLSA has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bilibili, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

JP Morgan upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $19

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

