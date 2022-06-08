Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 270 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 64 are puts, for a total amount of $5,289,473, and 206 are calls, for a total amount of $12,067,749.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $550.0 to $1000.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale activity within a strike price range from $550.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/10/22 $750.00 $238.5K 7.0K 17.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $740.00 $212.2K 4.4K 9.2K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $770.00 $201.4K 767 28 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/10/22 $750.00 $189.7K 7.0K 17.2K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/10/22 $730.00 $166.2K 1.3K 3.6K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,273,739, the price of TSLA is up 2.47% at $734.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1050.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1000.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1035.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

