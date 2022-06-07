Mosaic Whale Trades For June 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mosaic MOS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MOS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Mosaic.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $543,900, and 20 are calls, for a total amount of $1,431,341.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $44.0 to $95.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mosaic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mosaic's whale activity within a strike price range from $44.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $46.00 $303.4K 690 283 MOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $198.5K 2.1K 658 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $44.00 $130.0K 1.0K 108 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $113.9K 9.8K 322 MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $106.0K 8.5K 6.1K

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,371,653, the price of MOS is down -4.03% at $57.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Mosaic:

Barclays downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $59

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

