American Airlines Group Whale Trades For June 07

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on American Airlines Group AAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for American Airlines Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 39%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $2,278,774, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $786,903.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $27.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Group options trades today is 29053.73 with a total volume of 104,362.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $27.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $353.4K 101.5K 39 AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $10.00 $295.0K 65.7K 4.7K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $3.00 $238.9K 24.0K 8.9K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $225.0K 63.7K 2.7K AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $16.00 $178.5K 10.6K 4.8K

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 25,125,595, the price of AAL is up 2.55% at $16.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

