This Is What Whales Are Betting On ZIM Integrated Shipping

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

Looking at options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM we detected 16 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $238,375 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $688,280.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $90.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ZIM Integrated Shipping's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/15/22 $60.00 $192.1K 2.9K 190 ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/24/22 $64.00 $128.0K 225 200 ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $94.5K 480 78 ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $78.3K 305 1.9K ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $61.8K 573 103

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,579,283, the price of ZIM is up 2.25% at $68.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On ZIM Integrated Shipping:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

