Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HTZ

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Hertz Global Holdings.

Looking at options history for Hertz Global Holdings HTZ we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 14% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 85% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $382,040 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $242,795.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $27.5 for Hertz Global Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hertz Global Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hertz Global Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $27.5 in the last 30 days.

Hertz Global Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HTZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $120.7K 9.4K 6.1K HTZ PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $17.50 $99.8K 305 1.5K HTZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $50.5K 1.6K 74 HTZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $17.50 $49.9K 9.4K 4.6K HTZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $27.50 $45.8K 10 50

Where Is Hertz Global Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,028,312, the price of HTZ is down -4.77% at $18.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Hertz Global Holdings:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Hertz Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Hertz Global Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

