JinkoSolar Holding Co Whale Trades For June 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on JinkoSolar Holding Co.

Looking at options history for JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $313,212 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $87,858.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $80.0 for JinkoSolar Holding Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JinkoSolar Holding Co options trades today is 241.17 with a total volume of 1,412.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JinkoSolar Holding Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JKS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $70.00 $76.0K 100 50 JKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/15/22 $65.00 $58.3K 33 227 JKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $47.7K 171 25 JKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $36.6K 171 44 JKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $36.2K 1.0K 45

Where Is JinkoSolar Holding Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 866,048, the price of JKS is down -1.71% at $65.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 99 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

